today at 8:24 PM
Published 8:07 PM

Youngest male Von Trapp child actor takes in a local performance of Sound of Music

During rehearsals for the Sound of Music at the Tower Theatre, the cast were delighted to learn by their Stage Manager, that a surprise guest was in the audience.

Duane Chase, who played the youngest Von Trapp boy in the original movie, was there.

After the performance, Duane met with the cast and shared stories with the current actors playing the Von Trapp children. He also signed autographs.

Chase resides in Sisters, Oregon. He left theater long ago to work in Forestry and Geology.

Occasionally, he will take in showings of the Sound of Music and will often appear wearing a jacket in the style of Captain Von Trapp.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

