11-year-old boy expected to recover after 40 foot fall off of Smith Rock Park wall

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- 11-year-old Cohen Schaumann is expected to recover after falling 40 feet from a rock-climbing wall in Smith Rock State Park on last Friday.

Schaumann was first life-flighted to a Bend hospital before being transported to a hospital in Portland. Even with multiple injuries to his organs, ribs and pelvis, he's in good spirits.

Family-friend of the Schaumann's, Brandon Lee, organized a fundraiser for the family to be able to pay for Cohen's medical bills. Lee said Tuesday of Cohen, "He's very active, he loves to snowboard. I think he got up to the mountain like 22 times this year. He's always at the Pump Track in Redmond as well."

Cohen was rock climbing with his grandfather at Smith Rock State Park last Friday, when he fell 40 feet. "He knows that he was climbing, he knows that he fell. Like the second day, he was able to spell out with his fingers on a chart that he couldn't believe he was alive."

Cohen suffered multiple injuries, including a broken pelvis, wrist, ankle, ribs, collapsed lungs, and a lacerated liver and kidney.

Lee says an off-duty Oregon State Police (OSP) officer who was at Smith Rock was able to provide the initial treatment. "He's also a licensed paramedic, and he had his kit and began working on Cohen. They were able to get him out quickly to where the helicopter picked him up."

In two days, a fundraiser set up by Lee to help with medical bills has raised more than $43,000. "That's just been overwhelming for them and it's just been so crucial at this time so they can focus on him."

A picture posted to Cohen's fundraiser page (see below) taken on Tuesday by Lee shows Cohen isn't losing his fighting spirit. "So, it's going to take a while until he's back to doing everything he wants to do, but he'll get there. He's just one of these determined people."

Cohen is recovering at Randall's Children's Hospital in Portland.

According to Lee, his family hopes he's moved out of the ICU very soon, and gets his neck brace off.

If you'd like to help the Schaumann family pay for Cohen's medical bills, you can donate to their fundraiser here.