Skip to Content
Local News

Council on Aging of C.O. offers safety tips for seniors to survive this hot summer

MGN graphic
By
Published 11:45 AM

BEND, Oregon. (KTVZ)— It’s been a hot week here in Central Oregon, with temperatures staying in the high 80s to 90s, and more hot weather is on the way.

For those who are especially sensitive to the heat, making sure that you stay hydrated and cool will keep you safe this summer.

Cooling stations can provide a cool spot to stay and relax in, to ensure you’re not overheating.

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon spoke with Isabella Warren on Thursday, offering up tips on keeping cool and some resources to check out. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Isabella Warren

Isabella Warren is a Multimedia Journalist for NewsChannel 21.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content