How much should Bend’s mayor, councilors be paid for their duties? The issue returns

Councilors are now paid nearly $10K a year, the mayor twice that amount

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Bend city councilors on Wednesday evening will discuss creation of a new Council/Mayor Compensation Review Committee, to revisit the usually sticky issue of how much councilors and the mayor should be paid for their duties.

As of now, city councilors receive 10% of the Bend area's median income, or $9,770 a year. Due to her added duties, the mayor makes 20% of the median income, or $19,540 a year.

Councilors in 2018 put a measure on the ballot to take their pay out of the city charter and instead have the amounts set by ordinance, after an independent advisory committee makes its recommendations. Voters approved that change and another charter amendment that brought a return to direct voter election of the mayor, who had been chosen by fellow councilors.

Under the terms of Resolution 3107, a compensation advisory committee of seven or eight members was established, including three former council members and the other four or five having previously served on the city's Charter Review Committee.

The city code also says councilors should reappoint such a committee every five years, starting this year, to review compensation and consider recommendations, to begin after the next election cycle.

