New state law will require Oregon high schoolers to take financial literacy, career planning courses to graduate

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon high school students soon will be seeing two added course requirements to get their diplomas, both aimed at better preparing them for the world beyond the classrooms.

Recently, Gov. Tina Kotek signed Senate Bill 3, cosponsored by Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend., which adds a diploma requirement for upcoming students.

The new law requires students to complete one-half credit or higher education and career path skills and one-half credit of personal financial education -- a total of one credit of "future planning."

It requires the state Board of Education to adopt academic content for those classes, and will apply to high school diplomas awarded on or after Jan. 21, 2027.

