Deschutes Historical Museum hosting second annual outdoor Antique Fair today

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes Historical Museum is bringing vendors from around the state to help you find your treasure.

The museum is hosting its second outdoor antique fair, which is free to the public, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Antique lovers are welcome to see the variety of collectibles brought out for the event.

Antiques identification and appraisal information will be available from noon to 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis with local antiques appraiser Karen Stockton.

There is also music and food available, to aid you in your quest to search for the best finds.

Kelsey McGee will be speaking with vendors about their neat treasures, and to fairgoers to see what caught their eye (and maybe their wallet). Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.