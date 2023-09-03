Skip to Content
Local News

Sisters gets a jumpstart on Fall with the Sisters Fall Street Festival

Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce
By
Published 9:51 AM

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's starting to get a little cooler on the High Desert with pumpkin cold brews and fall decor making their way into our homes. Sisters is starting to get into the Fall routine by having its 16th annual Sisters Fall Street Festival.

There will be a variety of arts and crafts, as well as antiques for you to add to your collection. And if you're hungry there will be food and a beer garden. There will also be entertainment with a special fundraiser benefiting Artists and Crafters.

Kelsey McGee will be speaking with people at the festival to see what they're buying or have their eyes on. She will also be speaking with vendors about their crafts and what's new at their booth this year. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content