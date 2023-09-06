Sixth annual Cascades Futurity and Aged Event kicks off busy 11-day run at Deschutes County Fairgrounds

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are all sorts of big and small horse shows and competitions around the High Desert each year, but none quite like the sixth annual Cascades Futurity and Aged Event that kicked off its busy 11-day run Wednesday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

A quick scroll down just the home page of the show's website shows the wide variety of events, where a love of horses and of competition -- not to mention a shot at some prize money -- come together for a hard-working but fun time for participants and spectators alike.

There's also the love of the ranching life and industry, embodied in cutting horses -- horses bred and trained for the cutting competition, which requires the horse and rider to separate a cow from a cattle herd and prevent it from returning.

There's team ranch branding, a special incentive for ranch-raised horses, and a caring aspect evident in the offering of the $5,000 Vern Weible Memorial Youth Scholarship.

And like the rodeo, there's a circuit: the Cascades Futurity is the fifth leg of a six-leg circuit around the West, including the famous Calgary Stampede.

