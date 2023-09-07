Do Bend police enforce the city’s 72-hour requirement for vehicles to be moved?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- A post on the NextDoor social media app went viral this week, after a user claimed Bend Police don't enforce the city's 72-hour parking laws, meaning vehicles must move a certain distance every three days.

"Doesn’t matter if it sits there for months on end or in front of a business. As long as it’s on a public access roadway, a person can park in the same spot without moving for an indefinite period." the post said.

Other users on the app then shared their stories about abandoned cars parked in their neighborhoods for lengthy periods.

"We had a newer vehicle sit in our alley with a broken window for about 9 months and couldn’t get any help." one user commented.

Isabella Warren is reaching out to Bend Police and residents to find out more about the 72-hour law, and how it's enforced. Her report is coming up tonight at on NewsChannel 21 at Six (our 5 p.m. broadcast is pre-empted by the NFL Kickoff broadcast).