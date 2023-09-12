Proposed one-word change in contract language could help Bend shelters maximize space

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Coordinators of the Franklin Avenue Shelter in Bend say they found that many of their non-related residents are rooming together, in spaces originally intended for families. Now, they are proposing a language change to a grant funding agreement, to allow these large spaces to be used for non-related roommates.

Deschutes County commissioners are scheduled on Wednesday to take up the proposed contract language change, which would remove the term "non-congregate" and instead just be a shelter, without that limitation, making for more flexible rooming options.

At present, the Franklin Avenue Shelter, converted from the former Rainbow Motel under the state's Project Turnkey program, has 52 guests, 11 of them being family members. The shelter has a capacity of over 100, but the Governor's Executive Order allocation only funds 60 beds. That goal is expected to be met by October.

Isabella Warren is speaking with the city's Houselessness Services senior program manager and other shelters in the area to learn if such a language change also could help other shelters maximize their space. Her report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.