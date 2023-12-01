Downtown Bend kicks off the holiday season with Community Tree Lighting tonight

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you couldn't make it to the NorthWest Crossing Christmas Tree Lighting Thursday evening, don't worry; there's another one taking place Friday night in downtown Bend.

The Community Tree Lighting will take place outside of the Commons Cafe & Taproom from 4-8 p.m.

The event will feature live music, dance performances, hot chocolate and an opportunity for a meet-and-greet with Santa. The tree lighting is expected to take place around 5:30 p.m.

Jillian Fortner will be at the tree lighting live tonight to speak with Downtown Bend Business Association Executive Director Shannon Monihan and others on hand for all the fun. She'll be reporting on NewsChannel 21 at Five.