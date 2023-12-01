Skip to Content
Local News

Downtown Bend kicks off the holiday season with Community Tree Lighting tonight

KTVZ file
By
Published 11:52 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you couldn't make it to the NorthWest Crossing Christmas Tree Lighting Thursday evening, don't worry; there's another one taking place Friday night in downtown Bend.

The Community Tree Lighting will take place outside of the Commons Cafe & Taproom from 4-8 p.m.

The event will feature live music, dance performances, hot chocolate and an opportunity for a meet-and-greet with Santa. The tree lighting is expected to take place around 5:30 p.m.

Jillian Fortner will be at the tree lighting live tonight to speak with Downtown Bend Business Association  Executive Director Shannon Monihan and others on hand for all the fun. She'll be reporting on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jillian Fortner

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jillianhere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content