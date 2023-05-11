Hubbard truck driver figured he’d win Oregon Lottery one day — and now he’ll get $1,000 a week, for life

'I hit it!' says Robin Riedel

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Robin Riedel of Hubbard has been playing Oregon Lottery games with this philosophy, “It’s not a matter of if, but when.” His “when” came on Monday, when he hit the jackpot in the Oregon Lottery’s Win for Life game, earning him a $1,000 check each week for the rest of his life.

Riedel, who drives a truck for a concrete company, said he has played the game regularly since it launched in 2001. He purchased his winning ticket Sunday at the Woodburn Liquor Store, learning of his big win Monday night when checking the numbers online.

“I hit it!” he said. “I hit it!”

Riedel plans to use the winnings - $52,000 per year - to pay bills, make improvements to a home he purchased three years ago with his wife Debi, and vacation in Saint Lucia to mark the couple’s upcoming wedding anniversary.

“The money will allow us to do some things we wouldn’t be able to do,” said Riedel. “I’m hoping to retire in another two to three years.”

The Oregon Lottery recommends that you sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim any prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players have a year to claim their prize.

