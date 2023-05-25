‘Homes for Heroes’ helping Central Oregonians save money when buying or selling a house

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend real estate company is partnering with a national nonprofit to help local heroes with their real estate transactions, whether they're buying or selling their homes.

EXIT Realty Bend is one of the companies partnering with Homes for Heroes. The partnership has been going strong for over a year, giving back to the community.

Homes for Heroes is a national nonprofit which helps firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military (active, reserves and veterans), health care professionals and teachers with their real estate transactions.

The mission of the organization, comprised of real estate and mortgage professionals, is to provide heroes on easy ways to save on a home.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with EXIT Realty Bend to learn more about the partnership with Homes for Heroes and the company. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.