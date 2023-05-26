NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw announces his retirement, after 24 years on the air

BEND, Oregon (KTVZ) – Veteran NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw announced on Friday's Sunrise program that he is retiring after 24 years on the air.

On Friday, July 28, Shaw will deliver his final weather forecast after almost 24 years at NewsChannel 21 - making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 45-year history.

Shaw has forecast the weather on NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise since November 1999, covering several life-changing weather events in Central Oregon, including the extreme snowfall of 2017 and the devastating forest fires of 2020.

In addition to being the Chief Meteorologist for our family of Central Oregon stations, Shaw has served as the Community Affairs Director, spending countless hours giving back to the community. He has visited hundreds of schools to teach children about forecasting, inspiring the next generation of meteorologists.

“Through meteorology, 21 Cares for Kids and the work of several nonprofit organizations, I have had the privilege of serving the Central Oregon community in ways I never thought possible.” Shaw said.

“I am incredibly grateful to my friends and colleagues through the last 23-plus years here at NewsChannel21, and to all the wonderful people across central Oregon,” he said. “You all make my life so much more rewarding, and I truly thank all of you for making me feel like I am part of your family.

“When severe weather threatens, I want to make sure my community family, along with my immediate family, stay safe. That's how I approach my weather forecasts, and I thank you for watching and trusting me all these years.”

“To say that since November of 1999, we have been fortunate to call Bob a teammate and to be his professional ‘home’ is an understatement,” NewsChannel 21 General Manager Ron Parodi said. “He is the stuff of media legend and citizenry in Central Oregon which was well-earned.

“Bob will leave us with a legacy of exemplary work ethic and genuine dedication to his profession. While he will not miss those 12:30 a.m. alarms, we certainly will miss him. Please join us in congratulating Bob…and most importantly paying homage by having as many “Sparkling Days" as possible!”

"I can't even express how great it's been to work at NewsChannel 21," Shaw added. "Even though it was never easy getting up in the middle of the night, I've loved being on the morning show with such a great crew, and with so many wonderful viewers.

"But now it's time to sleep in, spend time with my wife, daughters and grandchildren, do some traveling, paddle the lakes of Central Oregon, and relax. This is our home. I am honored that through our church, several organizations, and my work here at NewsChannel 21, our 'family' has grown to thousands. I couldn't have done any of it without our dedicated viewers. Always remember to Have a Sparkling Day in Central Oregon!”

