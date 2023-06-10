Skip to Content
Sisters Rodeo Parade is back, this time with warmer weather

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hundreds of people woke up early Saturday morning to claim their spot on the side of the road to see the Sisters Rodeo Parade. The Sisters Rodeo Parade was a colorful and lively event for people to experience rodeo queens, classic cars, and costumed riders.

Last year, the parade was impacted by rain, which put a damper on the festivities. This year, people got to experience sunny and clear skies, getting to enjoy the parade in dresses and shorts.

Kelsey McGee was on hand at the parade and got to see all the fun had at the event. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

