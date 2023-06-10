Sisters Rodeo Parade returns, this time with blue-sky warmth

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hundreds of people woke up early Saturday morning to claim their spot beside the road to see and enjoy the Sisters Rodeo Parade.

The Sisters Rodeo Parade was a colorful and lively event for people to experience a fun procession of rodeo queens, classic cars, wagons, music, Corgis and costumed riders.

Last year, the parade rolled along through some rain, which put a bit of a damper on the festivities. This year, people got to experience sunny and clear skies, getting to enjoy the parade in dresses and shorts.

Kelsey McGee was on hand at the parade and got to see all the fun had at the event. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.