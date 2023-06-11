C.O. high school students build, race solar-powered car, striving to overcome setback

Next month, they plan to take part in 925-mile cross-country race from Teas to California

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A team of Central Oregon high school students is building and racing a solar-powered car in competition, but a big challenge arose when it was heavily damaged in a crash -- not on a race track, but while stored in its trailer, headed home from a race.

The Oregon Solar Car Team's current car, the Alpha Centauri, has been in development for almost five years.

The team captain, Caden Cooper reached out to NewsChannel 21 to provide details about the team's efforts and its setback:

"Everything in our car is built by us, and we are technically a 501C3 non-profit organization," he wrote.

"Last summer, we attended the Solar Car Challenge at the Texas Motor Speedway. We drove a distance of 500 miles, completing 327 laps, earning us third place in our division!

"This July, we will be participating in the cross-country race from the Texas Motor Speedway to Palmdale, California. This will be our team’s first time attending the cross-country race, which will present us with new challenges.

"Unfortunately, on our way back from this year's race, the trailer containing our solar car was rear-ended. In the crash, our car's body and solar modules sustained significant damage.

"Despite this setback, our team morale has stayed high, and we are eager to repair it!" Cooper wrote.

"Our goal is to drive all of the miles of the 925-mile race this year. There are many improvements we would like to make to our car for the upcoming race to achieve this goal.

"A few of the updates we are working on are creating a new solar array with a goal to double the output, remaking our carbon fiber body, and we're working on developing a telemetry system to communicate data from the solar car to the rest of the team."

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the Oregon Solar Team to hear about their future plans for racing and the work being done on the car. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.