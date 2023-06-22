Bend City Councilors move forward with cross town bike ways project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New routes for biking or walking in Bend were a hot topic for Bend City councilors this week. The project is now being called the cross town bike ways instead of key routes. The name change is aimed at clearing any confusion with other routes in Bend.

"No matter your your age or your ability, this is going to be a really transformational network for Bend that I think will be fantastic," Bend City Councilor Ariel Méndez said Thursday.

Bend City Councilors came together Wednesday night to provide staff with feedback and discuss key routes for giving pedestrians and bicyclists connections to schools, parks, and other destinations.

Mayor Melanie Kebler said, "I hear a lot from constituents that they want safer ways to travel by bike or by foot, and that connected network of safe ways to travel is really important."

There are two proposed routes -- north-south and east-west routes providing safer crossings at busy streets. Councilors decided to move forward with the plan with one modification for the cross town bike ways.

The east-west route will stay on Franklin in the short-term until the Hawthorne Bridge is built.

The next steps for council include looking at possible design opportunities.Some of the segments will be covered by the $190 million Go Bond - which voters passed in November of 2020.

Méndez said some other portions will need funding. He said the goal is to look at what can be the most effective for safety for the least amount of money.

Kebler added, "(It) gives people a chance to have a connected safe route when biking especially, but also walking either on existing trails or a new infrastructure that we're going to build."

City council's goal is to have the project built in the next two years.