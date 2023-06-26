Police investigating shooting in NW Redmond, urge people to stay out of area

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police from several agencies were investigating a shooting in an area of northwest Redmond Monday morning and asked people to stay out of the area.

The Redmond Police Department said in a Facebook post it was investigating a shooting in the area of NW Cedar Avenue and 19th Street, which is near Hugh Hartman Elementary School.

“Law enforcement is on scene and investigating with other partner agencies,” the agency’s posting shortly before 9 a.m. stated, urging people to “please stay out of the area” and follow them on Facebook for updates.

Two commenters on the posting said their children's preschool had just gone into lockdown. Another said a small area on Cedar Avenue was blocked off.

