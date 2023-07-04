Skip to Content
Top Stories

Deschutes sheriff’s deputy comes to aid of entangled snake in Terrebonne

Deschutes County sheriff's Deputy Russell Stanage with rescued snake
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Deschutes County sheriff's Deputy Russell Stanage with rescued snake
By
Published 2:29 PM

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy came to the aid of a snake after a Terrebonne resident reported finding it entangled in some garden netting.

The netting was cut loose with the help of the resident, deputies said, and the snake was “relocated out of town.”

“The snake is expected to make a full recovery. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is proudly serving snakes too,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content