Deschutes sheriff’s deputy comes to aid of entangled snake in Terrebonne

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy came to the aid of a snake after a Terrebonne resident reported finding it entangled in some garden netting.

The netting was cut loose with the help of the resident, deputies said, and the snake was “relocated out of town.”

“The snake is expected to make a full recovery. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is proudly serving snakes too,” the agency said in a Facebook post.