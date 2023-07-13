‘I don’t know if I’m going to jail Monday’: Many Hunnell Road residents say they won’t leave, despite sweep

City says those who refuse to leave could receive trespass notice, be removed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- City officials were out on Hunnell Road Thursday morning, zip-tying eviction notices to tents and RVs. About the same time, an unrelated domestic dispute broke out in the middle of the road. Seven police cars responded, and one officer told us he's there every day for similar issues.

Residents see the camp as a family, and established rules and laws.

"We police ourselves because we know each other," said Smokey, the community's deemed "mayor."

"The officer knows me. I'm still here. I wouldn't put my hands on somebody unless they try to hurt me." he said.

We asked the city to share the timeline for the cleanup on Hunnell Road. On Monday, residents will be asked to leave voluntarily. On Tuesday , city crews are scheduled to begin clearing the camps. City Communications Director Anne Aurand said crews plan to close the road by 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Biohazard teams are expected to be out all day, along with city crews and Bend police.

"If individuals refuse to leave after the road is closed, the city could issue a trespass notice and have them removed," Aurand told us. "Police are prepared to be on site as needed, as law enforcement issues arise."

Pastor Nick Schindler has been a long-time advocate of Hunnell and has lived there for years. He says people don't know where to go. One man was, "thinking that the only thing he could do is burn down his trailer."

He, along with three other residents and a homeless advocate, filed a motion Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court against the city and several officials, seeking a court injunction to block the camp removal. The lawsuit says the city is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by requiring the people living there to move without reasonable accommodations elsewhere.

When asked about it, he got emotional. "I don't know if I'm going to go to jail on Monday. I don't want to, shouldn't have to -- shouldn't have to fight this fight."

He and many others said they plan to stay no matter what.

The city said they gave plenty of notices to those living in the camp throughout the month. Resources were also shared.