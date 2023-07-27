Wildfire smoke shifts plans for residents and visitors to Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The wildfire smoke is forcing some visitors to Central Oregon to change plans. For the most part, people are moving ahead with plans as tourists continue to enjoy Bend in big numbers.

"We're going to do inside things today like maybe go to the museum and hope that it gets better," Beaverton resident Lori Bocklund said Thursday.

Visitors to Bend from Beaverton are making the best of their visit even though there's a haze over the High Desert.

Thursday, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality alert for Deschutes County.

Visit Bend's President and CEO Kevney Dugan said, "A lot of the times you can escape it. We have a lot of visitors asking us 'We want to do this, we noticed it was really noticed really smokey. What are the other options?'"

At Visit Bend they're advising visitors to drive the 90 miles south to Crater Lake or travel north to Smith Rock.

On average there are about 20,000 visitors a day in the city with summer being the busiest season.

Dugan said, "We're expecting sort of standard year after year the same amount of visitors we saw last year. That's what we're really seeing this year. so in general the industry remains healthy and doing well."

Sunriver Resort said Thursday all pools were open, outdoor activities were happening and there had been no impact on bookings from the wildfires. They added we're hopeful it will stay that way.

Tourists like Lori and Mike are hopeful as well that skies will clear before it's time to head home.

Bocklund said, "We still hope to do some cycling."

Mike Mulligan replied, "That's really probably getting in some few hikes going on, going to High Desert Museum, out to Sparks Lake. So, yeah hopefully it clears up so we can go do those things."

Bocklund added, "He's a big photographer too. So we were hoping to have some nice skies to shoot some photos."

To combat the smoke, people should wear N-95 masks to offer protection, and try to stay inside if possible.