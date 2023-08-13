Skip to Content
Top Stories

Inaugural Bend ‘Water Lantern Festival’ leaves dozens in Deschutes, sparking criticism

By
New
Published 6:22 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some concerns have risen over how a Bend event left dozens of lanterns in the Deschutes river that sank to the bottom. Bend's inaugural Water Lantern Festival, Friday night at Riverbend Park, cost participants $27 dollars and $41 at the event.

   It included a floating lantern kit, LED candle -- and a promise of lantern retrieval and water clean-up. The group 'Loot the Deschutes' told us Sunday they found 85 lanterns on the river bottom at McKay Park, along with wooden platforms.

   Critics on the Bend reddit page said the festival left many battery-operated lanterns in the river. Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler weighed in, calling it definitely upsetting.

Bend Parks and Rec Spokeswoman Julie Brown told us the rental reservation included a logistics plan and site map. There was a pre-event meeting to review the details, and a debriefing will follow.

   Brown said they're disappointed the plan to confine the lanterns to a specific area was not successful, and they appreciate community members' clean-up efforts.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content