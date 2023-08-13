Inaugural Bend ‘Water Lantern Festival’ leaves dozens in Deschutes, sparking criticism

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some concerns have risen over how a Bend event left dozens of lanterns in the Deschutes river that sank to the bottom. Bend's inaugural Water Lantern Festival, Friday night at Riverbend Park, cost participants $27 dollars and $41 at the event.

It included a floating lantern kit, LED candle -- and a promise of lantern retrieval and water clean-up. The group 'Loot the Deschutes' told us Sunday they found 85 lanterns on the river bottom at McKay Park, along with wooden platforms.

Critics on the Bend reddit page said the festival left many battery-operated lanterns in the river. Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler weighed in, calling it definitely upsetting.

Bend Parks and Rec Spokeswoman Julie Brown told us the rental reservation included a logistics plan and site map. There was a pre-event meeting to review the details, and a debriefing will follow.

Brown said they're disappointed the plan to confine the lanterns to a specific area was not successful, and they appreciate community members' clean-up efforts.