‘A sense of peace’: Arrests in Redmond man’s fatal shooting bring some relief to victim’s family, friends

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend murder suspect and his brother were arrested late Friday night in Tennessee, ending a nationwide manhunt and bringing some relief and gratitude to the victim's family and friends.

Caleb Joseph Cegers was found and arrested in Cleveland, Tennessee. His older brother Dahnte Cegers also was arrested, charged with hindering the prosecution of his brother.

"All the emotions -- a sense of peace, just gratitude," Taylor's sister, Kendal Wyss said Saturday of the suspect's capture. "We are overwhelmed with everything."

It was an understandably emotional reaction to the arrests in last week's fatal shooting of 33-year-old Taylor Wyss of Redmond outside of Duda's Billiards and Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill in downtown Bend.

The suspect and his brother had made it all the way across the country to Cleveland, Tennessee, just east of Chattanooga.

"It's hard to express what we're feeling right now, but it's definitely better than the dark cloud we have been living under for the past eight days," Kendal Wyss added.

Caleb Cegers is accused of second-degree murder and his brother Dahnte of hindering prosecution.

Deschutes County DA Steve Gunnels said detectives are heading to Tennessee for extradition hearings and the brothers' eventual return to Bend to face charges.

Taylor Shane Wyss worked at Green Leaf Garden Center for eight years, and touched many lives.

Friend and co-worker Keyshawn Mooers said Saturday, "I was very pleased to hear that they captured the men responsible. "You know Taylor, he deserves all justice served, and it definitely gives me a feeling of peace."

"I loved Taylor," he added. "A lot of days that were hard for me, maybe had a tough week -- he made me feel like everything was going to be okay."

Another coworker, Justin Murphy, said, "It is a very good thing that they you I'm very happy to see that that got to justice. I came into Green Leaf and I started working here a little bit over a month ago, and he was the one person that welcomed me and made me feel like a part of a family."

Kendal Wyss said she is appreciative for the multiple law enforcement officers on hand helping on this case. On Monday, the brothers are due to make their first court appearances in Tennessee.