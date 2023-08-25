Mid Oregon Credit Union breaks ground on new Old Mill headquarters, eighth branch

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mid Oregon Credit Union hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for its new corporate headquarters and eighth full-service branch, located at 557 SW Bluff Drive in Bend’s Old Mill District. The new building is expected to be completed by early 2025.

“Mid Oregon has been serving the Central Oregon community for 66 years, and what better way to continue to do so than by building a new state-of-the-art facility,” said Kevin Cole, president and CEO of Mid Oregon. “We are excited about the positive impact our new facility will have in helping members meet their financial needs and achieve their dreams.”

Mid Oregon partnered with Steele Associates Architects and SunWest Builders for the three-story, 15,945 sq. ft. office building, which will feature a full-service branch, drive-thru teller and ATM lanes on the ground floor.

As part of the new facility, Mid Oregon's executive leadership, wealth management, commercial services, and several back-office departments will relocate, providing much-needed space for the credit union's growing staff of 150.

The planned design will feature mass-timber construction, honoring the timber-based history of the Old Mill District and the broader Bend community. It will provide amenities to support a modern office culture, including extensive windows for access to natural light, designated staff engagement/break areas, conference rooms, bike lockers, and more.

“This project would not be possible without the support of the Central Oregon community and our loyal members,” said Cole.