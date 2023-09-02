Bend Fire and Rescue present a Life Saver Award to dipatch for cardiac survivor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Fire and Rescue is coming together Saturday at the Pilot Butte Station in Bend to hold a ceremony for the Life Saver Award. Deschutes County Dispatcher Alice Baer and Debra Walker will be the recipients of the award for saving Bend residents Scott Walker's life.

Bend Fire & Rescue would like to invite local media to our Life Saver Award Ceremony on Saturday September 2 at 4 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the Bend Fire & Rescue’s Pilot Butte Station. (425 NE 15th St, Bend OR 97701)

Deschutes County Dispatcher Alice Baer and Debra Walker will be recipients of Bend Fire & Rescue “LifeSaver Award” for their part in the successful resuscitation of Bend resident Scott Walker. On May 1, 2023, Mr. Walker was in his bedroom when he went into cardiac arrest. Debra Walker, Scott’s wife, immediately called 911 and with guidance from the 911 dispatcher, Alice Baer, administered CPR until Bend Police Department officers and Bend Fire & Rescue medics arrived on scene to take over lifesaving interventions.

“These cardiac survival stories are becoming more and more common in Bend”, states EMS Deputy Chief Drew Norris. “If a cardiac arrest victim is given early CPR the chances of them responding to our advanced treatment is much more likely.”

Bend Fire & Rescue cardiac arrest survival rates are one of the top in the nation. These survival numbers are due to a team effort that includes bystander CPR, Deschutes County 911 dispatch, Bend Police, and the cutting-edge training and life saving techniques of Bend Fire & Rescue paramedics

