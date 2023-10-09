Community invited to grand opening of Desert Streams Village, SE Bend transitional housing project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) —The community is invited to the grand opening of Desert Streams Village, a transitional housing project in southeast Bend, next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, guests will be able to tour the facility and meet informally with those involved in its development and operation.

Located behind Desert Streams Church at the corner of Southeast 27th Street and Bear Creek Road, the facility currently has 16 individual shelters, as well as a community building, a shower truck and portable toilets. When fully built out, the facility will have a total of 20 shelters.

Residents of Desert Streams Village must be clean and sober, both on- and off-premises, and must follow strict rules and procedures. They are provided with support services, including meals and case management, with the goal of helping them transition to more permanent housing as soon as possible.

Desert Streams Village was built and is managed by Central Oregon Villages (COV), in cooperation with Desert Streams Church and the City of Bend. COV is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to house the unhoused. COV began in 2021 with a donation from Bend Church and a federal Covid-19 emergency solutions housing grant.

Access and parking for Desert Streams Village are at the back of the facility, by way of Benson Way and Livingston Drive.