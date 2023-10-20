Downtown Bend landmark set for revival: Old post office to become boutique hotel

(Update: adding video, comments from city senior planner, nearby business)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The nearly 20,000-square-foot historic Post Office Plaza in downtown Bend, has been an iconic city landmark since its construction in 1932. And now, a new chapter is at hand.

“It’s a beautiful interior space -- granite and marble, and just beautiful wood moulding. And it’s one of the buildings from the Works Progress Administration era in the 1930s,” City of Bend Senior Planner Beth LaFleur said Friday of the property at 777 NW Wall Street.

It initially served as the community's post office for a half-century, and then as office space, for a time housing the Bend Chamber.

Back in 2020, the building was sold for $4.3 million to new owners who said they planned to redevelop the site while keeping the original historical architecture intact.

“It's pretty exciting to have a development team that's comprised of professionals who really know their information about historic preservation and intend to keep as much of the historic material as possible.” LaFleur said.

Now on the City of Bend's planning website, the public can review the proposed renovation plans to transform the building into a boutique hotel.

According to the submitted info, the alterations will include "removing and reconstructing non-historic building additions, changing lower windows to exterior doors, adding new fencing, entrance canopy, lighting and landscaping and maintenance of historic facades."

Lee Kellogg is the assistant manager of Title Nine, one of the local businesses located near the post office building. She welcomes the renovation.

“I actually think it would be a great use for the building. One, because it would keep it in its original form.” Kellogg said. “Bend is dependent on tourists, so that will bring us more tourists, which I know the locals don’t like -- but we like all our cool restaurants and businesses such as this one, we are dependent on tourism."

LaFleur added, “I think people generally are excited to have some life in the building again.”

The initial application has been reviewed by city planners and the city Landmarks Commission has given its approval to the plans, but it is still in the appeal period before that decision is final. More information is listed here.