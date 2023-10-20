Plans to turn Bend’s historic downtown post office into a boutique hotel are moving forward

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The nearly 20,000-square-foot historic Post Office Plaza, located at 777 NW Wall Street in downtown Bend, has been an iconic city landmark since its construction in 1932.

It initially served as the community's post office for a half-century, and since then as office space, for a time housing the Bend Chamber.

Back in 2020, the building was sold for $4.3 million to new owners who said they planned to redevelop the site while keeping the original historical architecture intact.

Now on the City of Bend's planning website, the public can review the proposed renovation plans to transform the building into a boutique hotel.

According to the submitted info, the alterations will include "removing and reconstructing non-historic building additions, changing lower windows to exterior doors, adding new fencing, entrance canopy, lighting and landscaping and maintenance of historic facades."

The initial application has been reviewed by city planners and given approval, but it is still in the appeal period before the approval is confirmed.

