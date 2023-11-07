RootedHomes, Housing Works detail plans for 76-unit Redmond affordable housing community, the Antler Campus

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — RootedHomes and Housing Works announced Tuesday another joint affordable housing community with 76 apartments and duplexes that will be developed at 1699 West Antler Avenue in Redmond.

The community will include 60 rental units designed as garden-style walk-up apartment buildings for households earning less than 60% AMI (average median income) and 16 permanently affordable homeownership units designed as 2- and 3-bedroom, net-zero duplexes for households earning less than 80% AMI.

Residents will have access to on-site playgrounds, community gardens, ample parking, and walkability to social-service facilities along Antler Avenue. The commercial buildings will include the new offices of Housing Works and RootedHomes, as well as a secondary standalone building envisioned as a day care.

“Housing Works envisioned the Antler Campus in partnership with both RootedHomes and the City of Redmond,” shared David Brandt, executive director of Housing Works. “Relocating our offices to a modern site will advance economic development by sharing space with other community services – from homebuyers, small businesses, and child care providers needing a new facility. The array of housing options for residents earning 30-80% AMI and the increased access of our offices to our clients puts community first in this development.”

Housing Works currently owns the land for the site. RootedHomes and Housing Works will request state funding to construct the community in early 2024. If funded, the community would begin construction in fall 2024, select residents in 2025, and be completed by the end of 2025.

“The Antler Campus will root Housing Works, RootedHomes, and our shared residents to the Redmond community,” commented Jackie Keogh, RootedHomes executive director. “We look forward to transforming this vacant site into an active community space that serves our clients, our growing organizations, and the community need – from housing to child care.”

RootedHomes

RootedHomes, formerly Kôr Community Land Trust, is a nonprofit that creates sustainable, affordable homeownership communities for Central Oregon’s workforce. Using the Community Land Trust model,

RootedHomes ensures that the community can access healthy, affordable homes for generations. RootedHomes develops to goal net-zero energy standards to ensure equitable access to

energy-efficient homes and the health and savings that come with it. RootedHomes is committed to

providing access to healthy homes to homebuyers who have been excluded from the opportunity to build wealth through homeownership. Learn more by visiting https://rootedhomes.org/.

Housing Works

Housing Works is the local housing authority for Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. Housing Works provides affordable housing, rental assistance, and new beginnings for low-and moderate-income Central Oregonians. Housing Works believes that dignity begins with quality affordable housing. Housing Works fosters that dignity by providing award-winning, affordable homes and services that help people build a better future. Learn more by visiting https://housing-works.org/.