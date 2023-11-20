The waiting game: Mt. Bachelor eyes the skies, hoping for a snowstorm big enough to open Friday as planned

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor says it needs a healthy amount of snow from a new storm -- roughly a foot, at least - if it's to make its hoped-for day-after-Thanksgiving Friday season opening.

"Mt. Bachelor picked up about four inches of snow on the lower mountain over the weekend, and cold temperatures allowed for intermittent snowmaking," Lauren Burke, director of marketing and communications, said Monday.

"While we may see snowmaking temps return around Thanksgiving, we still need a solid winter storm to come through to set our base for skiing and riding," Burke said. "Our team is excited to get the ski season started as soon as conditions allow – stay tuned for our official Opening Day update on Wednesday morning."

Burke told us, "If we get a big storm coming through, our team is going to work around the clock to get open. Right now, were looking at at least a foot of snow that we would need, especially on the lower mountain. As you know, mount bachelor is very rocky, it has that lava-like terrain. And so we need a good solid foot or more in order to build that base and get people on hill safely skiing."

You can check the latest conditions at outlook at this page on their website.