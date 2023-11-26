People are getting ready for the holidays, visiting two markets in Central Oregon for gifts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Now that Thanksgiving is over, businesses are ready to show you the best Christmas gifts. There were two markets in the High Desert on Sunday for you to get started on Christmas shopping.

"I mean, the patio was packed, the parking lot was packed," Cindy Grossmann, owner of Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards said Sunday. "It was a beautiful day yesterday. We're thinking the same will happen today."

People made the drive to the vineyards in Terrebonne ready to see what was offered. It was day two of the fifth annual Christmas Market Place, where about twenty vendors were on hand from Central Oregon and the Valley.

There was plenty of items to purchase -- blown glass, jewelry, honey and bees wax candles, and goat milk soap.

Grossmann said, "It is such a blessing. And what's really nice here is a lot of them will come out for the marketplace because they see that advertise and it will become their place to go."

There was also another market, the Fall Market, at the Juniper Preserve in Bend.

Resort Activities Manager, Julie Matovich said, "It's an opportunity for us to support the local community."

It was the second year of the event with twenty-three vendors. There were florists, honey, knitted clothing, earrings and kids could get their hair sparkled and get a balloon animal made.

Matovich said, "You can see all the cascade mountain range and so it makes a nice drive out to Juniper Preserve and you can pair it with lunch at our trailhead and support local vendors to get a start on your Christmas shopping."

The resort will have another market on December 17th. It will include Santa and an opportunity to get photos with him.