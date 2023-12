Last week, it was a stellar, fiery sunrise that caught so many folks' attention. Thursday evening brought a special sunset that also was inviting for so many to capture and share with those who appreciate nature's beauty. And more gorgeous sunrise views on Friday! Thanks so much! Feel free to send yours from our Share tab.

