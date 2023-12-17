Markets in Central Oregon that will help with your Christmas shopping

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In case you haven't finished your Christmas shopping, there are still opportunities for you to shop. At the Juniper Preserve in Bend, there will be a Winter Market for you to see different crafts and creations. The event will take place in the Chanterelle room at the resort from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be a holiday fair in Sisters. It's the Three Sisters Lions Club 12th Annual Holiday Faire. That event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kelsey McGee will be visiting both of the markets today to see what people are gravitating towards this holiday season. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.