Skip to Content
Top Stories

Markets in Central Oregon that will help with your Christmas shopping

?????????????????????????????????????????
MGN
?????????????????????????????????????????
By
Published 9:48 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In case you haven't finished your Christmas shopping, there are still opportunities for you to shop. At the Juniper Preserve in Bend, there will be a Winter Market for you to see different crafts and creations. The event will take place in the Chanterelle room at the resort from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be a holiday fair in Sisters. It's the Three Sisters Lions Club 12th Annual Holiday Faire. That event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kelsey McGee will be visiting both of the markets today to see what people are gravitating towards this holiday season. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content