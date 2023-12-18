Woman closes horse-boarding business near Juniper Ridge homeless encampments due to ongoing issues

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A woman who owned a farm for horseback boarding just north of Bend, called Moon Dance Ranch & Appaloosas, says she recently was forced to close down her business due to ongoing issues in the area, which neighbors the nearly 400-acre, city-owned Juniper Ridge property with homeless encampments known as Dirt World.

According to their Facebook page, Moon Dance Ranch is a horse boarding and stud service farm that was home of Appaloosa World Champion Reining Stallion Freckled Pine MD.

While it's unclear when the business initially opened, the owner confirmed the business closed down this past August.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with the owner of the former ranch Monday to find out what happened, and if she plans on opening another similar farm in the future. His report will air tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.