‘We’re here for them’: Shepherd’s House Ministries hosts first Christmas dinner at new Redmond location

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd's House Ministries hosted its first annual "Christmas in Redmond" dinner for the community Friday at its new shelter in Redmond.

Christmas is right around the corner and the shelter wanted everyone to feel welcome this holiday season.

Those on hand got into the holiday spirit, ready to eat a home-cooked meal. About 25 volunteers helped to make the event possible.

At this dinner, people got a full holiday meal. There was ham, roast beef, prime rib and desserts, with different tables around the room.

Volunteer Sandy Dye said, "It's really important to get this really great food that is donated here pushed out to this wonderful community that we refer to as our guests."

And the guests packed the entire room.

Director of Development Shelly Gibbs said, "We just feel very honored, honestly, to be in the community and to open our doors to the public."

The shelter is committed to providing compassionate care towards hope for houseless individuals and those needing community. And events such as the Christmas dinner matter.

Associate Director of Development Ryan Olufson said, "Events like this really help encourage people to know that we're here for them. Many people, this can be really difficult time of year for them. Christmas is a really challenging time of year, and so we want to provide people with a safe space."

This winter, the shelter is asking for clean socks, travel sized toiletries, and winter gear like coats and gloves.