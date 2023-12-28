Semi-truck rollover blocks U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras; ODOT warns of ‘extended delays’

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A semi-truck rollover crash blocked U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras Thursday morning, amid slick conditions, and ODOT advised motorists to expect extended delays or use an alternate route.

Law enforcement and medics responded to the scene of the crash, reported around 9:20 a.m. near milepost 113, about three miles north of Madras.

There were no reports regarding injuries, but the two trailers reportedly were fully loaded.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton had issued a freezing fog advisory Wednesday night for Central and North-Central Oregon, which expired at 10 a.m.

We’ll have more details as they become available. Follow traffic updates on KTVZ.COM’s TripCheck page.