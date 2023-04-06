City of Madras will be getting a special helper on the streets this month – Dax, the Delivery Robot

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – With all the talk about tech and artificial intelligence, it’ll be interesting to see how many double-takes a new helper for the city of Madras – Dax the Delivery Robot – gets when he hits the streets for a couple of weeks later this month.

The city introduced Dax, the product of a Philomath firm, in a Facebook posting Thursday, ahead of his April 17 debut.

Officials said he “will be cruising Madras sidewalks Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m., collecting data for the Public Works Department.

"This data will help the city better understand where improvements are needed and will be a valuable tool when applying for grant funding to make those improvements," the city said.

"DAX and his remote operator (who controls him and can see everything he sees in real time) are friendly, enjoy human interaction, and have been known to dance with children from time to time," they added.

"DAX is is expected to complete his valuable work in Madras within a couple of weeks. We're excited about this innovative project and hope you are too," the city said.