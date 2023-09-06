Bright Wood worker killed in industrial accident at Madras plant

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An industrial accident Wednesday morning claimed the life of a worker at the Bright Wood millwork plant in Madras, Police Chief Timothy Plummer confirmed.

The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at Plant 1 of the facility and the employee died at the scene, Plummer told NewsChannel 21.

The police chief was unable to provide more details about what occurred, but said the company has been fully cooperative in the investigation.

Plummer said the victim’s family has been notified and that the investigation is involving the Jefferson County district attorney’s and medical examiner’s offices, as well as Oregon OSHA. He said there were no initial indications of any criminal aspects to what transpired.

Bright Wood has facilities in Madras, Redmond, Prineville and Culver and makes wood window and patio door components, moulding and engineered dimension lumber. It employs about 1,100 workers, the region’s third-largest private employer, according to Economic Development for Central Oregon.

We have reached out to the company for whatever information they can share.