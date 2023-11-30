‘Active threat’ at Madras High School prompts lockdowns, shuts streets, brings out numerous law enforcement

(Update: School district info to families)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An “active threat” at Madras High School Thursday morning prompted a lockdown, brought numerous police to the area to clear the school and check on the validity of the threat, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said.

“There is an active threat at Madras High School specifically. Several law enforcement agencies (are) on scene clearing the school,” Pollock told NewsChannel 21. “No one is injured. We are taking the threat seriously at this time until we can prove otherwise.”

“All kids are currently safe at this time,” the sheriff said, adding that an update would be sent as they gather more information.

Jefferson County School District 509J families were advised bhat police were responding to a specific threat at the high school and that the school is in lockdown status, with nearby schools placed in a secure status. "Classes are proceeding as normal in those schools."

"We ask that families not come to school campuses at this time to allow law enforcement to do their work," the notice concluded.

Some area streets also were closed as another precautionary step.