Threat at Madras HS prompts lockdown, search; students evacuated to fairgrounds; school later deemed ‘safe to re-enter’

(Update: Latest school district, sheriff info; after-school activities resume; classes as usual on Friday)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An “active threat” at Madras High School Thursday morning prompted a lockdown, followed later by the evacuation of all students, taken by school bus to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds while law enforcement search and cleared the school, later deemed "safe to re-enter."

“There is an active threat at Madras High School specifically. Several law enforcement agencies (are) on scene clearing the school,” Sheriff Jason Pollock told NewsChannel 21 around 8:30 a.m. “No one is injured. We are taking the threat seriously at this time until we can prove otherwise.”

“All kids are currently safe at this time,” the sheriff said, adding that an update would be sent as they gather more information.

Jefferson County School District 509J families were advised initially that police were responding to a specific threat at the high school and that the school was in lockdown status, with nearby schools placed in a secure status. "Classes are proceeding as normal in those schools," the district stated.

"We ask that families not come to school campuses at this time to allow law enforcement to do their work," the notice concluded.

Some area streets also were closed as another precautionary step.

Later Thursday morning, the school that has some 700 students was evacuated while the clearing process continued, and taken in several school buses to the county fairgrounds, where families were advised they could come to pick up their children, school district Communications Coordinator Joseph Prechtl said.

A note posted to the district’s website Thursday afternoon thanked law enforcement for their “quick and thorough response to the situation,” as well as staff, students and families “for the calm and orderly response.”

“Law enforcement has completed multiple and thorough searches of the campus and determined that Madras High School is safe to re-enter,” the note stated.

The school district said after-school programs and sports would take place at Madras High Thursday afternoon and classes would resume Friday at their regularly scheduled time. They also said Tri-County Response Team staff would be on hand Friday “to support students and staff who would like to process further” the day’s events.

Pollock told NewsChannel 21 late Thursday afternoon, "We are currently in the middle of the investigation" and promised to provide more information when he could, adding: "Right now, we are pretty skinny on info."