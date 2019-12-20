10-year-old gives back to vets for the holidays

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — The Veterans Empowerment Organization is known for the help they give to those in need, but one metro Atlanta family is stepping up to help them and the veterans they serve.

“Greater love has no one, than this, that one lay down his life for his friends”, said 10-year-old Ryder Orr, as he read the hand-written card.

He will personally deliver the letters to veterans thanking them for their sacrifice and service.

Orr got his entire 5 grade class at Canongate Elementary to help him create handmade Christmas cards for the vets at Veterans Empowerment Organization. His family isn’t just dropping off cards, they have decided to give back to the nonprofit, by appealing to friends and neighbors to help.

“We’ve been able to collect items for their intake kits which is something that is given to the veterans when they show up at the VEO”, said Ryder’s mom Melanie Orr.

The intake kits include bedding, blankets, towel, and other essential for the veterans who are coming off the streets.

Tyler Bowser with the Veteran Empowerment Organization said, “when you get here, and you get fresh socks and clean clothes and brand new bedding and you get to sleep in a heated room those are the things that bring you back to comfort.”

For Orr the benefits of helping those who sacrificed so much is a Christmas blessing.

“I feel happier than getting presents,” Orr added.

Sentiments echoed by Melanie, “They do so much for our county it’s really important that they know how much they mean to us.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.