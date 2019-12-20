Dog spent 602 days in shelter before being adopted, now he needs new home

National & World

ASHTABULA, OH (WEWS) — After spending 602 days in the shelter before finally being adopted, Patches, an American bulldog, was returned to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League Thursday.

The American bulldog spent more than a year and a half at the shelter and required a very specific household.

Ashtabula County APL thought that Patches had found the perfect fit when he was adopted in September, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out.

Due to his extended time in a shelter, Patches does not do well with other animals. The shelter previously thought he would do well in a home with no male dogs or children, but have learned now that he doesn’t do well with any other animals or children.

Ashtabula County APL said that Patches needs an owner with patience that is willing to work with him as he adjusts to life in a home after spending such a long time in a shelter.

With the holiday season upon us, the shelter said there is no better time for a miracle and they hope it comes in the form of finding the perfect home for Patches.

To learn more about adopting Patches, call 440-224-1222 or email adoptions@acapl.org.

