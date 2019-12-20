Indy newborns don ‘Baby Yoda’ hats

National & World

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WRTV) — The only thing cuter than the “Baby Yoda” memes floating around the internet right now are fresh new human babies sporting Baby Yoda caps!

Newborns at Franciscan Health Indianapolis were gifted with tiny star wars themed hats on Thursday.

The character affectionately known as “Baby Yoda,” doesn’t actually have a name and is only refereed to as “The Child” in the new Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, but has won over the internet since the series was first released.

The “Baby Yoda” hats were knitted by Erin Ollis from Crown Point.

Ollis said most of the materials she used were donated by her church. Several other birthing centers throughout Indiana also received some of her adorable caps.

In all, 20 newborns at the Indianapolis hospital and another 10 in Mooresville will get to go home with an adorable hat inspired by the unnamed character from The Mandalorian.

