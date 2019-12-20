It’s NFL Sunday! Here’s how to catch all the game day action

National & World

‘Tis the season for some… FOOTBALL!!!

Get your holiday football fix this Sunday with 12 heart-pounding match-ups, including Cowboys vs. Eagles.

Here’s how to watch all your favorite teams play:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos

Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, playing at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago.