My Chemical Romance play its first concert in seven years

Welcome back to the Black Parade.

Beloved emo rock band My Chemical Romance returned to the concert stage on Friday for the first time in seven years.

The band, which broke up in 2013, reunited at a sold-out Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Fans who lined up and camped out for hours — and even days — before the concert were surprised with blankets from the band.

“The true meaning of Devotion isn’t just the fans who were out here before sunrise this morning- it’s the band who’s worked unflaggingly for decades to create music that makes us feel seen – and then makes blankets for their fans,” one concert attendee said on Instagram.

The band performed hits including “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison,” which featured a special appearance from Sara Taylor of the American electronic body music duo Youth Code.

The band, whose last show together was at the Bamboozle Festival in May 2012, will play another three live shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan in 2020.

The group was formed in 2001 by frontman Gerard Way and drummer Matt Pelissier in Newark, New Jersey. The band announced its breakup in 2013 after recording four albums.

Since then, former members including Frank Iero, Ray Toro and Mikey Way, have pursued other musical projects.

Way created a comic book series called “The Umbrella Academy,” which was developed into a Netflix series.