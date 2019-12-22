Are you furreal? Dog chases cat up tree and gets stuck, too. Firefighters have to rescue both

National & World

As the dog days of 2019 near an end, one doggie is feeling the worst of it.

A classic tale of dog-cat rivalry took a turn toward the ridiculous in Lathrop, California, when a German shepherd sent a fuzzy black cat skittering up a tree.

Then, the dog shot up the trunk in hot pursuit.

The shepherd’s enthusiasm immediately came back to bite him as he quickly found himself trapped in the tree just a few feet from his feline foe, who was unable to make a move.

Arriving firefighters soon discovered they were rescuing not only a cat, but a dog, too.

Even as the helpful humans prepared the ladder, the dog seemed to be shimmying his way closer to the disgruntled cat.

The Lathrop-Manteca Fire District posted pictures of the ordeal on its Facebook page.

“Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree … nice work Engine 35!” the post said.

Hold up.

An update about the dog and not even one mention of the cat’s well-being? The dog even got a post-rescue photo-op and there’s not a cat in sight.

The cat people wouldn’t have it.

The fire district posted an update on its Facebook after receiving a barrage of messages asking about the cat.

“While we don’t typically update or respond to comments,” the post said, “after seeing so much interest for the cat’s well being we felt we had a responsibility to share the news.”

To the relief of cat lovers, the post reported that the cat was fine. It could save one of its nine lives for another day.