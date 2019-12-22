Man facing charges after admitting to killing two relatives

National & World

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) — A York man is facing charges after admitting to killing his relatives.

Levar Fountain, 38, is facing two counts of criminal homicide.

On December 21 around 7:20 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Wallace Street for a reported cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, police found that a man and woman were found deceased under suspicious circumstances.

An investigation was coordinated with the York County Coroner’s Office, who said the deceased were victims of an apparent homicide.

While interviewing witnesses at the scene, police spoke to Fountain.

He eventually admitted to assaulting the victims with an edged weapon, causing their death, police say.

Fountain is related to both of the victims.

