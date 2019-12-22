New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas sets new single-season receptions record

National & World

Another player on the New Orleans Saints set an NFL record this week.

Receiver Michael Thomas set the the NFL’s single-season receptions record Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He now has 144 catches for the 2019 season, according to the Saints’ website.

The record was the last thing on Thomas’ mind, though. After the Saints 38-28 victory over the Titans, the receiver told reporters Sunday that he and the team are focused on going to the championship.

“At the end of the season we’ll look up and see all the things that we accomplished, but right now we’re focused on one common goal and that’s a championship,” he said.

Thomas’ record comes just days after quarterback Drew Brees broke the record for most touchdown passes.

“He’s a fierce competitor, and there’s a great sense of urgency with everything Mike does,” Brees said about Thomas, adding that Thomas gives 100% in practice to prepare for those bigger games. “He’s got a fire that I think is pretty rare.”

Other athletes, including LeBron James, congratulated Thomas.

“Congrats @Cantguardmike!!!! Single season reception record,” James tweeted. “Breaking the record on an incredible route he ran! Nasty! You literally can’t guard him! Fitting for his twitter handle.”

Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison held the previous single-season receptions record of 143 catches, which he set in 2002, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.