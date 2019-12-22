Suspected drunk driver crashes into yard of home

National & World

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A suspected drunk driver went off the road and crashed into the yard of a Fayetteville home.

The suspected drunk driver crashed into the home’s mailbox and then attempted to leave the scene, but was caught on time, according to police.

There are no reported injuries.

